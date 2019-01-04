Man robs Aurora Subway at gunpoint: police

An armed robber was on the loose after holding up a Subway restaurant Thursday morning in west suburban Aurora.

At 7:10 a.m., a man walked into the fast food business in the 2300 block of South Eola Road and told the only employee there, a 61-year-old man, that the bathroom was out of order, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The 61-year-old resisted the attempt to lure him away until the man passed him a note announcing a robbery, police said. The man also displayed “what appeared to be a handgun,” resulting in the 61-year-old handing the cash over.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10, 160 to 180 pound man between 25 and 30 years old. He was wearing all black, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.