A man robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Tuesday in northwest suburban Cary.
Authorities were called at 2:06 a.m. with reports of the armed robbery at 296 Cary Algonquin Road, according to a statement from Cary police.
The suspect, described as an approximately 5-foot-6 white man between 30 and 35 years old, pulled out a silver or white handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, police said. He then ran off on foot carrying a brown 7-Eleven bag containing the cash from the register.
The suspect has black dot tattoos or circular dermal piercings on each side of his chin, police said. He wore square, dark-framed glasses, a black leather jacket, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.
No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Cary police at (847) 639-2341 or McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.