Man robs Cary 7-Eleven at gunpoint

Surveillance image of the suspect in an armed robbery Nov. 27 at a 7-Eleven store at 296 Cary Algonquin Road in Cary. | Cary police

A man robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Tuesday in northwest suburban Cary.

Authorities were called at 2:06 a.m. with reports of the armed robbery at 296 Cary Algonquin Road, according to a statement from Cary police.

The suspect, described as an approximately 5-foot-6 white man between 30 and 35 years old, pulled out a silver or white handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, police said. He then ran off on foot carrying a brown 7-Eleven bag containing the cash from the register.

The suspect has black dot tattoos or circular dermal piercings on each side of his chin, police said. He wore square, dark-framed glasses, a black leather jacket, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Cary police at (847) 639-2341 or McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.