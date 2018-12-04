Man robs Chase Bank branch in Elgin

Surveillance image of the suspect in a Dec. 1 robbery at the Chase Bank branch at 1130 N. McLean Boulevard in Elgin. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 12:34 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 1130 N. McLean Boulevard in Elgin, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 white man in his 50s with a large build and a light complexion, the FBI said. He wore jeans, dark shoes and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities released surveillance photos from the robbery and are asking anyone with information to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. The FBI was offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.