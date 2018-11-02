Man robs Gurnee bank

Surveillance image of the suspect in an Oct. 31 robbery at the Gurnee Community Bank branch at 675 N. O’Plaine Road in Gurnee. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Gurnee.

The non-takeover bank robbery happened just before 4:15 p.m. at the Gurnee Community Bank branch at 675 N. O’Plaine Road in Gurnee, according to a statement from the FBI.

The man was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man between 18 and 20 years old with a slender build, the FBI said. He had short black hair and was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, a blue shirt, a black ski mask, black gloved, black pants, dark gray shoes and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to the man’s arrest. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.