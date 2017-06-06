Man robs St. Charles bank at gunpoint

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday morning in St. Charles. | St. Charles police

A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in west suburban St. Charles.

The takeover bank robbery happened at the BMO Harris Bank branch at 300 S. Randall Rd. in St. Charles at 12:36 p.m., according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 with a thin build, according to the FBI and St. Charles police. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, navy blue clothing and a blue and white bandanna covering his face.

He was armed with a black handgun and demanded cash, police said. The man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

St. Charles police are working with the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.