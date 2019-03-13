Man robs TCF Bank branch in Jefferson Park

A robber struck a TCF Bank branch Wednesday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 11:22 am, the man robbed the bank branch at 4930 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to the FBI.

He is described as a black man, thought to be in his 30s, standing about 6-feet tall with a medium build and complexion, the FBI said. He was seen wearing a dark-colored winter coat with a brown fur-lined hood.

He is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads directly to his arrest.

Anyone with information should call the FBI’s Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.