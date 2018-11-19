Man robs TCF Bank branch in Stickney

Surveillance image of the suspect in a Nov. 16 robbery at a TCF Bank branch at 7122 40th St. in Stickney. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Friday evening in southwest suburban Stickney.

The robbery happened at 6:25 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco store at 7122 40th St. in Stickney, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid-to-late 20s standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 with a small build, the FBI said. He had black hair and a light complexion and wore a dark jacket with a black leather Bulls hat.

Authorities were offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest. Anyone with information was asked to cal the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.