Man sentenced for fatal August hit-and-run crash on South Side

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for fatally striking a woman with his car, then leaving the scene in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood four months ago.

Thomas Hicks pleaded guilty Monday to failure to report an accident involving death, according to Cook County court records. Judge Charles Burns sentenced him to four years in prison, but gave a boot camp recommendation.

Hicks was driving in the 9500 block of South Vincennes about 11:25 p.m. Aug. 19 when he struck 48-year-old Davean Smith, authorities said at the time.

Smith, of the 3000 block of South Lake Park Avenue, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said.

Hicks, of the 100 block of East Mulberry Drive in Glenwood, left the scene after the crash but was later arrested.

He was booked into the Stateville Correctional Center on Tuesday, according to IDOC records. If he is accepted into, and successfully completes boot camp, he will not have to serve his four-year sentence.