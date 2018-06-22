Man sentenced for kidnapping 2 brothers later slain

David Johnson V’s testimony helped convict his father and stepmother of murder in the shooting deaths of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana has been sentenced to eight years in prison for kidnapping the victims.

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A man whose testimony helped convict his father and stepmother of murder in the shooting deaths of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana has been sentenced to eight years in prison for kidnapping the victims.

The sentence handed down Friday was what prosecutors say the victims’ parents had recommended for 22-year-old David Johnson V.

Eighteen-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary were kidnapped from a Merrillville hotel room in 2015 in a plot to retrieve a gun. Their bodies were found two weeks later in nearby Hobart.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Johnson testified at both of the murder trials last year for 40-year-old David Johnson IV and 36-year-old Jeri Woods.

Four other defendants pleaded guilty to kidnapping.