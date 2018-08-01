Man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to selling heroin in Aurora

A man pleaded guilty last week to selling heroin in west suburban Aurora.

Javier Ramirez, 33, agreed to a 10-year prison sentence July 25 when he entered his guilty plea to a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a statement from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office investigators spotted Ramirez conducting a “suspected drug transaction” on April 4, 2017, prosecutors said. They pulled over his car for an alleged traffic violation and asked to search the vehicle.

Ramirez consented to the search, which turned up 4 grams of heroin and $4,210 in cash, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He admitted to selling $20 amounts of heroin, and investigators later received consent to search his Aurora home.

That search led to the discovery of another 100 grams of heroin, prosecutors said. In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Donald M. Tegeler Jr. ordered Ramirez to pay a fine of $15,930, the estimated street value of the heroin.

Ramirez will be required to serve at least 75 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said. He received credit for the 480 days he spent in custody at the Kane County Jail, where he was held since his arrest.