Man sentenced to 15 years for 7-Eleven robbery in Villa Park

A Blue Island man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years after he plead guilty to robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in west suburban Villa Park.

Cameron Love, 20, was taken into custody in July 2017 and charged with an armed robbery that happened at 5:09 a.m. July 20 at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 12225 Vincennes Road, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Love and an unnamed accomplice walked into the store and stole scratch-off Illinois Lottery tickets and about $200 in cash, prosecutors said. Before leaving the store, Love ordered the clerk to lay on the floor, and he and his accomplice kicked the clerk in the face, the state’s attorney’s office said at the time.

Detectives identified Love through a fingerprint that was left on a ticket that he dropped while leaving the store, the state’s attorney’s office said. Love was originally charged with a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of battery. He has been in custody since his arrest on a $1 million bail.

On Tuesday, he plead guilty to an aggravated robbery charge, the state’s attorney’s office said.