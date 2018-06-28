Man sentenced to 23 years for Westmont gas station armed robbery

A DuPage county judge handed down a 23-year sentence Thursday to a southwest suburban man found guilty of robbing a Westmont gas station at gunpoint.

About 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2014, Michael Ingram, 30, and 31-year-old Martell Delgado went to a Citgo gas station on Ogden Avenue, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ingram ordered the clerk at gunpoint to open the register before he stole several hundred dollars and ran away, the state’s attorney’s office said. Officers found the men in their vehicle blocks away from the gas station and pulled them over.

Police found a gun and stolen money and arrested both men, the state’s attorney’s office said.

In June 2017, a jury found Delgado, of Chicago, guilty of armed robbery, and a judge gave him a 21 year sentence.

Both Ingram and Delgado will be required to serve half their sentences before they’ll be eligible for parole.