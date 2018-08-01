Man seriously hurt in Aurora shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday on the porch of a west suburban Aurora home.

Officers were called about 2:50 a.m. for reports of shots fired at a home in the 400 block of South Fourth Street in Aurora, according to a statement fro Aurora police.

A 38-year-old man and his 62-year-old father had been on the front porch when two men in their 20s or 30s walked up wearing dark clothing, police said. At least one of them opened fire before they both ran away.

The 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was seriously injured, police said. His father was not struck by gunfire but suffered injuries from flying glass. They were both taken to a hospital by paramedics.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, police said. Anyone who saw the incident or has any information was asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.