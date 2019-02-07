Man seriously hurt in Markham shooting

Markham Police investigate a shooting about 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in the 16200 block of South Central Park. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in south suburban Markham.

The male victim, whose age was not known, was shot in the back about 9 p.m. near 162nd Street and Central Park Avenue in Markham, according to Markham police officers at the scene.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The shooting happened less than a block from Markham Park Elementary School, 3015 W. 163rd St.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for further information Thursday morning.

The shooting came the day after Joshua Wright, the 18-year-old nephew of suburban police spokesman Sean Howard, was killed in a shooting a few miles away in Markham.