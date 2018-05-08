Man seriously injured after fleeing from police, crashing Mercedes into CTA bus

A man was seriously injured Monday evening in a fiery crash after his Mercedes struck a CTA bus while he was fleeing from police in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man was driving a black Mercedes in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when he made an illegal lane change and officers tried to pull him over.

He drove away from police, but was later spotted speeding on Madison Street, where officers chased the Mercedes again. The man then struck a CTA bus that was pulling out of a garage on the 400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The Mercedes caught fire in the crash and the man was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in serious condition.

Another male and female, whose ages weren’t known, were also being treated on the scene for minor injuries, police said.