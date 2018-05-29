Man seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

A man was seriously wounded Monday night in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old man was standing in front of an apartment building at 8:33 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a black SUV drove by and two people inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

Three people in the SUV also shouted “gang slogans” at the man, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.