Man seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Police investigate a shooting that left one man seriously wounded Monday night in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old man was standing outside when a male got out of a vehicle and fired shots about 11:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.