Man seriously wounded in Little Village stabbing
A man was seriously wounded in a stabbing in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood on Sunday.
The 18-year-old was walking at 3:38 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Marshall when he was approached by a group of people and they began beating him, Chicago Police said.
Someone pulled out a knife and the 18-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.