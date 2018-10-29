Man seriously wounded in NW Indiana stabbing

A man was stabbed and seriously wounded early Monday in Northwest Indiana.

The 21-year-old was stabbed about 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Carriage Lane in rural Jackson Township, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

He was taken in serious condition to Methodist Hospital Northlake Hospital in Gary, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives later determined the stabbing was an isolated incident, the sheriff’s office said. They were questioning a person of interest.

No further information was made available.