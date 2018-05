Man seriously wounded in Rogers Park shooting

A man was shot early Sunday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 23-year-old man was shot sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Estes, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He took himself to St. Francis hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.