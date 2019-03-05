Man shot 2 days ago in South Holland walks in to Stroger Hospital

A man walked in to Stroger Hospital early Tuesday morning two days after being shot in South Holland.

The 48-year-old showed up at Stroger Hospital on his own and told investigators he’d been shot somewhere in the south suburb, according to Chicago police. An exact location and time for the shooting were not immediately available.

The South Holland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.