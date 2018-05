Man shot 3 times in Austin

A man was shot three times early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 26-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his ankle, shoulder and abdomen at 12:57 a.m. in the 100 block of North Long Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Area North detectives were investigating.