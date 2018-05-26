Man shot 3 times outside of West Loop gym

A man was shot three times Saturday night outside of a gym in the West Loop.

Police responded about 9:35 p.m. to reports of a disturbance caused by a group of people leaving the gym in the first block of South Clinton Street. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood outside the gym, according to Chicago Police.

The man, 27, ran away from the scene and was later picked up by paramedics. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to each arm and to the buttocks. His condition had stabilized, police said.

Property damage was also reported at the gym, police said.

An investigation was ongoing.