Man shot after leaving bar in Lisle

A man was wounded in a shooting outside a bar early Sunday in west suburban Lisle.

The 27-year-old man had just left a tavern with a friend shortly after 2 a.m. when he shots rang out in the 4900 block of Main Street in Lisle, according to a statement from Lisle police. The man was shot in the leg, but his friend was not injured.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for the wound and a broken leg caused by the gunshot, police said.

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday and detectives were still speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Chris Loudon at (630) 271-4252.