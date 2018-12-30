Man shot by Glendale Heights cop facing charges; mom challenges police narrative

A man with paranoid schizophrenia is facing multiple charges after allegedly menacing Glendale Heights police officers with knives before one of them shot him early Friday at his home in the northwest suburb.

George Almeida, 49, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a weapon on an officer and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and interference with emergency communications over citizen’s band radio, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the first block of Joseph Lane after Almeida’s mother, Connie Almeida, reported a domestic disturbance inside their home, according to Glendale Heights police and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

When the officers showed up, they found Almeida armed with multiple knives in the home’s garage, authorities said. Almeida allegedly ignored commands to drop the knives and instead began approaching the officers, at which point one of them fired a single shot that struck him in the leg.

Almeida was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released into police custody that same day, authorities said.

Almeida was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1989, according to Connie Almeida, who noted that his condition had recently worsened when he stopped taking some of his psych medications. Early Friday morning, Connie Almeida called the cops as she had numerous times before, she said. She said she knew her son “fears the police” and merely wanted to bring him under control.

Connie Almeida has rejected much of the narrative laid out by police and prosecutors, calling their accounts “a bunch of lies.” She said George Almeida had put away three or four knives before the responding officers showed up at their home and that he complied with their orders when they arrived. Additionally, she claimed that he didn’t approach the officers before one of them opened fire.

After witnessing her son being shot, Connie Almeida said she wasn’t able to visit him in the hospital, where she said she was also being treated for injuries related to a fall at their home. She said she wants to meet with an attorney to discuss filing a lawsuit against the Glendale Heights Police Department.

Meanwhile, Almeida is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $250,000, authorities said. His next court date has been set for Jan. 28.

The shooting is being investigated by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, whose findings will be reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office.