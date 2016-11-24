Man shot, critically wounded in Andersonville

A person was in custody early Thursday after a man was shot and critically wounded during a domestic incident in the Andersonville neighborhood on the North Side.

The 56-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg at 3:19 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Paulina, according to Chicago Police. He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police said a suspect was in custody in connection with the domestic-related shooting, but additional details were not immediately available.

