Man shot, critically wounded in Rogers Park

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 1:10 p.m., the 22-year-old was standing outside in the 7600 block of North Ashland when a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt walked up and fired several shots, police said. The shooter then jumped into a red vehicle, which sped away.

The man was shot twice in the back and was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A police source said the man is a documented gang member.