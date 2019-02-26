Man shot dead in East Chicago

A man was shot to death Monday evening in East Chicago, Indiana.

Ahlon Buggs, 23, was shot multiple times in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street, the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement.

He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died at 8:20 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Bugg’s death was ruled a homicide. He lived in Gary.

East Chicago police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.