Man shot during argument in Roseland

A man was shot during an argument Sunday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side side.

The 31-year-old man got into an argument with another male after getting out of his vehicle at 6:49 p.m. in the first block of West 111th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The other male fired shots, striking the man in the hip and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.