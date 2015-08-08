Man shot during family barbecue in South Chicago

A man was shot during a family barbecue Saturday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 6:35 p.m., the 29-year-old was at the barbecue in the 9100 block of South Brandon when two males rode up on bicycles and opened fire, police said. The shooters then ran away northbound.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A police source said the man is a documented gang member.