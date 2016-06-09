Man dies nearly 1 week after Fuller Park shooting

A person was released without charges after a man was shot to death in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

Officers responding about 7:45 p.m. June 9 to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of South Princeton found Angelo Davis with a gunshot wound to the face, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis, of the 1900 block of West Harrison, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a week later at 1:09 p.m. on June 16, the medical examiner’s office said.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting were being uncooperative with investigators, police said.

A person initially taken into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting was released without charges. As of Thursday afternoon, no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.