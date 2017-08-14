Man died after being shot in back in South Shore

A 25-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Rakeem Simmons was found by officers responding about 10 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 6800 block of South Harper, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Simmons, who lived in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, had been shot in the lower back, and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Area Central detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.