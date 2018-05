Man shot in back in West Rogers Park

A man was shot in the lower back while riding in a vehicle Wednesday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old man was shot about 10:07 p.m. when a red mini van drove by and someone inside fired shots in the 6300 block of North Mozart, Chicago Police said.

He was taken by a friend to Swedish Covenant Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.