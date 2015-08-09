Man shot in chest in Belmont Central

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest in the Belmont Central neighborhood early Sunday on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., he was walking outside in the 2100 block of North Mulligan when a car pulled up and a gunman got out and started firing, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

Police think the shooting might have been gang-related.