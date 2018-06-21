Man shot in Gary gas station parking lot

A man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers were called to Methodist Northlake Hospital at 3:13 a.m. for reports of a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, according to a statement from Gary police. He had been shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3200 block of West 4th Avenue in Gary.

After the shooting, someone took the man to the 600 block of Grant Street to get medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Sgt. Michael Barnes with the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.