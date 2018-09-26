Man shot in Gary

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Gary, Indiana.

Authorities were called at 1:54 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim who was dropped off at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police.

The man, 20, told investigators he was behind a business that he’d just left in the 500 block of Clark Road when three males approached him and demanded his cash and cellphone, police said. He complied, and as he walked away one of the robbers shot him in the leg.

The suspects then ran away and a good Samaritan drove the man to the hospital., police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.