Man shot in hand in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand about 1:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Division, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.