Man shot in head in Gary

A man was shot early Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called at 2:18 a.m. for reports of a person down in the street in the 500 block of Jackson Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police. Officers arrived to find the 27-year-old Gary man unresponsive with a gunshot wounds to the head, chest and right thigh.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary before being airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was listed in “critical but stable” condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.