Man shot in head in Lawndale
A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
The 19-year-old was shot in the head at 5:41 p.m. in the 600 block of South Sacramento, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.