01/20/2017, 07:14pm

Man shot in head in Lawndale

By Matthew Hendrickson
A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was shot in the head at 5:41 p.m. in the 600 block of South Sacramento, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

