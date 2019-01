Man shot in head, killed in Harvey

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in south suburban Harvey.

About 4:30 p.m., 22-year-old James Thomas was shot in the head in the 15700 block of Paulina Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Thomas was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where he was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., the medical examiner’s office. He lived in Harvey.

A spokesman for Harvey police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the fatal shooting.