Man shot in head while driving, crashes in South Loop

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left a man in critical condition after he was shot in the head while driving in the South Loop about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was shot in the head while driving and crashed his vehicle early Wednesday in the South Loop, according to Chicago Police.

The man, whose age was unknown, was driving about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clark Street when another vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.