Two men shot in Heart of Chicago

Two men were shot early Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

A 32-year-old man was standing outside about 3 a.m. in the street with other people in the 2200 block of West 18th Place when shots rang out and he was struck in the mouth, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A second man, 30, was driving when the shots were fired and suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Both victims are documented gang members, police said.