Man shot in Little Village

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot Monday night in the 2100 block of South California. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old man was sitting on his front porch when someone he didn’t know walked up and fired shots about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of California, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.