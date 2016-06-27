Man shot in Marquette Park

A man was shot early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was walking outside at 12:43 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Rockwell when he heard gunfire and realized he’d suffered a graze wound to the right knee, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A police source said the man is a documented gang member.