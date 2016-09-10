Man shot in North Austin

A man was shot in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side late Friday.

The 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 11:55 p.m. in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago Police. A male standing outside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot him in the left arm.

He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was listed in good condition, police said.