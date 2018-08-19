Man shot in northwest Indiana

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded at 1:47 p.m. to a call of a male shot at a home in the 2100 block of Clark Road, according to Gary police. While they were driving to the area, officers learned that a friend had already driven him to Methodist Hospital’s Northlake Campus in Gary.

Officers went to the hospital and met with the 21-year-old man, who had suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The man told investigators that he was walking on 21st Avenue near Clark Road when he noticed two males nearby, police said. One of the males then pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired shots that struck him as he tried to run away.

The shooter took off after opening fire, and the man ran to the home on Clark, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Gary Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.