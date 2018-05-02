Crime
05/02/2018, 10:53pm
Man shot in shoulder in Englewood
A man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday evening in the 5900 block of South Sangamon. | Google Earth
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was wounded Wednesday evening in a South Side Englewood neighborhood shooting.
The 29-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder in the 5900 block of South Sangamon, Chicago Police said.
He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized.