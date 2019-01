Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot Friday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 4:20 p.m. past a group of people in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue when another male walked up and stole money from his pocket, according to Chicago Police. When he tried to run away, someone fired a single shot that struck him in the arm.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.