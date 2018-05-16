Man shot in stomach in Arcadia Terrace: police

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left a 21-year-old man wounded Tuesday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was shot in the stomach Tuesday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 21-year-old man was shot while standing outside at 11:54 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Campbell, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.