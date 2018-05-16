Crime
05/16/2018, 04:17am
Man shot in stomach in Arcadia Terrace: police
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left a 21-year-old man wounded Tuesday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times
A man was shot in the stomach Tuesday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.
The 21-year-old man was shot while standing outside at 11:54 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Campbell, police said.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.
Area North detectives were investigating.