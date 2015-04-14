Man shot in the leg in Gage Park

A man was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of South Western about 2:40 p.m., police News Affairs Officer Veejay Zala said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Police said the shooting may have been a drive-by.